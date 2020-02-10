Christopher Bakley’s obsession with the night sky began with a rocket launch.
Bakley, 27, of North Wildwood, set out to photograph a rocket from Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern shore of Virginia as it passed Cape May County’s night sky. He already was working to photograph lightning. Watching the brilliant trail of the rocket inspired him to explore the night sky more deeply, he said in a recent interview.
That was 10 years ago.
“I started capturing scenes of the Milky Way. People said they wanted to see for themselves,” Bakley said. He used his camera equipment to give friends and others a new glimpse of the stars and planets.
Over the years, Bakley began to host local events around Cape May County to share his passion for astronomy and science. He’d organize sky watching events to see the full moon, planets or other astronomical phenomenon, culminating with the solar eclipse in August 2017. In New Jersey, it was a partial eclipse.
Bakley was at the Cove on the beach in Cape May, handing out protective glasses needed to safely view the rare event.
“Being able to show kids their first eclipse and to see the look on their faces when they saw their first eclipse was just awesome,” he said. The science and the public outreach was important to Bakley, but he wasn’t part of any larger organization.
“The problem was I didn’t have enough credibility. I was just a guy who loved space,” he said.
That changes this year.
Bakley has completed training to participate in the Solar System Ambassador Program through the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, one of 16 in the program in New Jersey and the only one in Cape May County. The nearest other participant is in Woodbury, Gloucester County.
Starting this spring, he said, Bakley plans to offer new programs. It also will allow him to speak to students in area schools and work with civic groups and environmental education organizations.
The volunteer program provides training and educational materials, along with contact with mission scientists and updates on NASA missions. Each ambassador agrees to hold at least four public events each year, with the aim of inspiring young people to seek careers in science and technology.
“It’s incredible, the amount of resources that are now available,” he said. “As soon as it starts getting warmer, I’m going to start hosting programs.”
He said the ambassador program will allow him to present events that are not as weather dependent, such as sharing images taken form the International Space Station.
Run through the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, the Solar System Ambassador program is one of NASA’s longest-running volunteer outreach projects. There are participants in all 50 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and outside of the United States.
It began as the Galileo Ambassador program in 1997, according to Kay Ferrari, outreach program manager of the Solar System Ambassadors. In 1999, she said, it was expanded to include other missions and renamed. In now includes all NASA missions, including human space flight missions like the upcoming Artemis program, bringing together NASA, commercial spaceflight companies and international partners with a plan to return human beings to the moon by 2024.
The ambassadors bring information about NASA programs to their communities, Ferrari said, personalizing the message to best reach their neighbors. Some work with schools, others find their own ways to spread the message. Ferrari spoke of a woman in Georgia who has a column in her local newspaper. Some of those who got involved in the 1990s remain active.
Ambassadors must be U.S. citizens. There are about 1,000 volunteers around the country. The youngest is 18, the minimum age to participate, Ferrari said, while the oldest active participant recently died at 100.
“Our program is grassroots,” Ferrari said, adding a quote from a colleague. “We’re going to plant the seeds and watch them spread.”
Bakley has engaged in public outreach on the night sky for years, posting images of the Milky Way, of rocket launches and stars to social media, along with information about upcoming astronomical events.
“That’s what’s really incredible about these events, to be able to inspire an endless amount of people,” he said. Bakley said he wants to become a local resource for information about space and the stars.
His inspiration comes from photography, he said, being able to show people a new way to see the wider world around them.
“That’s my main focus, to be out there and to be able to turn education into fun,” he said.
He sees the beach resorts of the Jersey shore as an ideal place to get people engaged with the stars, with a constantly changing group of visitors. He sees it as an opportunity to reach people from throughout the region.
While bright lights can interfere with star gazing throughout New Jersey, Bakley says the beach can be a wonderful resource if you can get some distance from the street lights and the boardwalk attractions.
“Looking out over the ocean, there is no light pollution,” he said. “It’s such a cool experience doing beach stargazing.”
Bakley said he can best be reached through the Solar System Ambassador Program at solarsystem1.jpl.nasa.gov, which includes a link to the program and a directory of ambassadors around the country.
