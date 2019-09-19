Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Retired
Education: Millville High School Class of 1968
Political message: I’m a community guy taking care of our veterans, seniors and families. I’ve been involved in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. I coached all kinds of sports while my boys were in school. I served in Vietnam and am a retired Army sergeant and Corrections captain. I’ve helped pass 25 bills to take care of our vets, including laws to increase job training and scholarship opportunities; expand a property tax freeze for our seniors; and get new funding for prenatal care, women’s preventive health care and cancer screenings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.