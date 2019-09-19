Bruce Land

LAND

Political party: Democrat

Age: 69

Hometown: Vineland

Current job: Retired

Education: Millville High School Class of 1968

Political message: I’m a community guy taking care of our veterans, seniors and families. I’ve been involved in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. I coached all kinds of sports while my boys were in school. I served in Vietnam and am a retired Army sergeant and Corrections captain. I’ve helped pass 25 bills to take care of our vets, including laws to increase job training and scholarship opportunities; expand a property tax freeze for our seniors; and get new funding for prenatal care, women’s preventive health care and cancer screenings.

Contact: 609-272-7234

