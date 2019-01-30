Young's residence on Million Dollar Pier - Postcards of Atlantic City from 1898 to 1931.
Buy Now

Young's residence on Million Dollar Pier - Postcards of Atlantic City from 1898 to 1931.

 New York Public Library / Provid

1906 - Capt. John L. Young purchases pier that was built in 1884. Renames it Young’s Million Dollar Pier and builds a mansion, boasting a $10,000 chandelier from a royal palace in Vienna and electrical outlets recommended by his friend Thomas Edison. Deep sea hauls are made twice daily with some specimens going to aquariums in Philadelphia and New York City. Address is “No. 1 Atlantic Ocean. ” Site of the current Ocean One Shops.

Load comments