1906 - Capt. John L. Young purchases pier that was built in 1884. Renames it Young’s Million Dollar Pier and builds a mansion, boasting a $10,000 chandelier from a royal palace in Vienna and electrical outlets recommended by his friend Thomas Edison. Deep sea hauls are made twice daily with some specimens going to aquariums in Philadelphia and New York City. Address is “No. 1 Atlantic Ocean. ” Site of the current Ocean One Shops.
Captain John L. Young purchases pier that was built in 1884
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
Featured Businesses
1000 West Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ 08232