The city police department’s fifth annual celebration is set for noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue.
The event features free activities, including bouncy houses, face painting, crafts, games, refreshments, entertainment and more. Santa will be stopping in from the North Pole for photos.
There will also be bike giveaways for Christmas and an opportunity to win prizes.
Anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy to help support the Sgt. William Alvarez Annual Toy Drive can drop their gift at the door.
For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or contact The Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9505.
