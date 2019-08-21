North Ohio Avenue home in Atlantic City gets visited by car
A two-car crash at a residential intersection in Atlantic City's Venice Park neighborhood left one car lodged under the front deck of a home Wednesday afternoon. A small white Chevy had already been removed from the scene when police arrived.
The Absecon Board of Education voted Monday to start the process of ending its sending and receiving relationship with neighboring city, Pleasantville. The school board cited concerns about the quantity and quality of Pleasantville High School's educational opportunities.
The state Division of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of of Atlantic City, announced that Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levenson has been asked to participate in a task force to look at how all of the taxing authorities have approached the Atlantic City property tax issue. City property owners must pay the county for the first time in 11 years.
During Wednesday's 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on the beach, various branches of the U.S. military and others put on an impressive display of both human skills and the use of airplanes. What was once nicknamed "Thunder Over the Boardwalk" has been rebranded as "A Salute to Those That Serve."
Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be sitting out Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, barring a sudden change of plans. Wentz likely won't be seeing any game action until the regular-season opener against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 8.