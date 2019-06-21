Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.
The indictment filed in New York state court Friday charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges.
Prosecutors said she’s to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens.
Gilmour raises $21.5M in guitar auction: An auction of David Gilmour’s guitars raised a lot of “Money” to combat climate change.
Christie’s auction house said it raised $21.5 million Thursday, selling off more than 120 guitars owned by the Pink Floyd guitarist, singer and songwriter. Proceeds went to ClientEarth, a nonprofit fighting climate change.
The items included guitars by Fender, Rickenbacker, Ovation, Gibson, C.F. Martin and Gretsch, including guitar cases, a banjo and amps.
A black Stratocaster — dubbed the “Black Strat” — was the top item and was snatched up for $3,975,000, a new world record for a guitar at auction.
California launches anti-illegal pot campaign: Marijuana shoppers are going to be getting a message from California regulators: Go legal. Aiming to slow illegal pot sales that are undercutting the nation’s largest licensed market, California is kicking off a public information campaign — Get #weedwise — that encourages consumers to verify that their purchases are tested and legal. Ads will hit social media sites and billboards promoting a state website where shoppers can quickly check if a shop is licensed — CApotcheck.com.
— Associated Press