The year of Cardi B continues — this time with 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations.
MTV announced Monday that the white-hot rapper is the most nominated act at this year’s show, which returns to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20. Five of Cardi B’s nominations are thanks to her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the upbeat anthem, “Finesse (Remix).” The song’s video will compete for video of the year.
Mars, who has six nominations, is up for artist of the year alongside Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.
Stevie Nicks and LeAnn Rimes in new duet: Stevie Nicks cried on her living room floor when she first saw LeAnn Rimes perform “Borrowed” on her TV in 2013.
The song, about an intimate, yet fleeting romance, came out on Rimes’ “Spitfire” album when Nicks became enamored with it. The Fleetwood Mac singer knew then that she wanted to sing it with Rimes someday. “It was very easy for me to try to be in that same sad, deeply tragic, passionate place where she was when she wrote that song because I had been there. I had lived there for a long time,” Nicks said in an interview.
Nicks heard from mutual friend and producer Darrell Brown, who co-wrote “Borrowed,” that Rimes was planning to touch up some of her hits for her “Re-Imagined” EP, and she jumped at the chance to record a duet version with Rimes. “Being able to have another artist really kind of get you on so many levels in that authenticity and from that space is really magical,” said Rimes.
Kelly Clarkson to headline at U.S. Open: Singer Kelly Clarkson will headline opening night at the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association said Monday the Grammy Award winner will perform at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug. 27.
This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.
USTA President Katrina Adams called it an honor to have “such a talented performer join us in this very special year.”
Anderson Cooper to receive Cronkite award: Arizona State University is awarding its 2018 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. He will receive the award Oct. 17 in Phoenix from the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Cooper says he’s honored and humbled to receive the award because Cronkite “sparked my interest in journalism at a young age.” Cooper has been with CNN since 2001. He also has been a regular contributor to “60 Minutes” on CBS since 2006. Cronkite, the famed CBS News anchor, died in 2009.
— Associated Press