"I miss the little things we all take for granted, like simply going for a walk with my wife without having to think about wearing a mask. I miss being able to get together and spending time with my family and friends. I miss personally speaking with local families to see how they’re doing. I miss the care-free, optimistic feeling that comes with the beginning of summer. But I am reassured by my belief in our Atlantic County families we will get through this, and hopefully we will reflect and appreciate the little things we used to take for granted," said Chris Brown, New Jersey State Senator, 2nd District

