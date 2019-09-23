Hamilton Twp.

Township Committee

Carl Pitale

Political party: Republican

Age: 50

Hometown: Hamilton Township

Current job: Quality Control Manager for R.E. Pierson Materials

Education: Oakcrest High School

Political message: "Passion for People" comes from being part of a long line of Mays Landing natives (Luderitz). My family has always been invested in the Mays Landing community, as is evident in the loss of both my uncles in a fire, while serving their community as members of the Mays Landing Fire Department.

"Planning for Purpose" comes from his involvement on the Zoning Board; the Mays Landing Fire Department and the Lake Lenape Dam Committee. My experience in construction, management and organization, from years in the field, will allow me to fight for what is right for our neighborhoods and families.

