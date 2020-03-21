EHT vs ACIT basketball

Egg Harbor Township Carlos Lopez #4 drives to the basket against ACIT James Waugh #1 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday Feb 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Carlos Lopez

Egg Harbor Township

6-0 Sophomore Guard

