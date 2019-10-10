Carlos Morales

Political party: Democrat

Age: 31

Hometown: Dennis Township

Current job: Teacher

Education: BA in music education (K-12), Monmouth University

Political message: As a committee member, Carlos will offer a fresh perspective in municipal leadership while honoring what makes Dennis Township a wonderful place to live. Carlos’ vision includes facilitating the creation of a Dennis Township Business Association in order to promote the township and spur economic activity, enforce local ordinances to protect the environment, and most importantly work with committee members to responsibly govern and create a climate of inclusivity where all voices are heard and respected.

