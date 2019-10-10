Carlos Morales

Political party: Democrat
Age: 31
Hometown: Dennis Township
Current job: Teacher
Education: BA in music education (K-12), Monmouth University
Political message: As a committee member, Carlos will offer a fresh perspective in municipal leadership while honoring what makes Dennis Township a wonderful place to live. Carlos’ vision includes facilitating the creation of a Dennis Township Business Association in order to promote the township and spur economic activity, enforce local ordinances to protect the environment, and most importantly work with committee members to responsibly govern and create a climate of inclusivity where all voices are heard and respected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.