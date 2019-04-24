The Planning Board will hear a request for conditional use variance relief to allow the construction of a 611 square foot addition to the existing Carluccio's Restaurant at 1200 New Rd.
The relief sought is for minimum lot area requirements concerning restaurants, conditional use approval, site plan waiver and "c" variance relief for front and side yard building setback, accessory building setbacks, impervious coverage, minimum gross floor area and any and all other variances or waivers the Board may reasonably require in the exercise of its discretion.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 in the Municipal Courtroom, City Hall, 1600 Shore Rd.