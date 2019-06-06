Where to find it:
343 43rd Place, Sea Isle City
What to know:
While new spots are nice, there is something special about a seafood shack that has some history behind it. Carmen’s Seafood Restaurant in Sea Isle City sits waterside in a section of town known as “Fish Alley.” A cedar shake exterior sets the tone, while inside nautical themed netting and oversized fish are suspended above wooden picnic tables that overlook the canal.
What to try:
The house specialty a la Carmen (littleneck clams, shrimp, mussels, Alaskan king crab, lobster tail and scallops served over pasta in a white sauce):
This dish is the official pride and joy of Carmen’s and it is impressive to say the least. Served in a giant bowl, the sheer amount of shellfish and crustaceans is stunning and the sauce (which Conti was apparently offered $10,000 for its recipe many years ago) is excellent.
Broiled scallops: An absolutely incredible portion of large, fresh caught scallops, perfectly cooked and served with a bit of butter and lemon. I counted 16 scallops in total. You will not leave hungry.
Fried clams: Big and meaty (as opposed to the shriveled and chewy variety you often find at seafood restaurants), the fried clams were quite good. They did lose points, though, for serving them with store-bought packets of Kelchner tartar sauce instead of going with the homemade stuff.