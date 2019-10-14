Carnell Davis

Carnell Davis

St. Augustine Prep

The junior wide receiver and defensive back caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score as the Hermits improved to 3-3 with a 34-0 defeat of Rancocas Valley. St. Augustine plays at Holy Spirit (3-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.

