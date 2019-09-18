CAESARS

3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25; $43

WHAT TO EXPECT: Comprised of an all-male cast and arrangements from the same team that worked on the Broadway musical “Beautiful,” Carole’s Kings bring their show to Caesars on Wednesday afternoon. It features lighthearted comedy and performances of timeless hits such as “The Locomotion,” “Will you Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “So Far Away,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “It’s Too Late.”

Caesars.com/caesars-ac

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

