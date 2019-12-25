The flurry of trades general manager Howie Roseman made to move up and select Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft proved to be a stroke of genius as the Eagles landed the quarterback they coveted while still having a plan in place to keep Sam Bradford as their starter for all of 2016 before turning the keys over to Wentz.
But when the Minnesota Vikings made the Eagles an offer for Bradford that they couldn't refuse just before the season began, Bradford suddenly was out and Wentz was elevated to the top spot, over Chase Daniel.
