It turns out Carter Hart isn't ready to come back just yet.
The Flyers practiced Thursday in Voorhees without their young netminder, who strained his abdomen in practice Jan. 14.
While Hart "is feeling significantly better," general manager Chuck Fletcher said, "he will not return to play for a minimum of seven days."
The Flyers will play in Pittsburgh on Friday, host Colorado on Saturday and play at Detroit on Monday as they resume their schedule after what will be nine days between games.
Goaltender Alex Lyon and fourth-line center Connor Bunnaman were recalled from Lehigh Valley.
Sharks forward Hertl out for season: Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.
The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.
Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.
Baseball
Kung Fu Panda back in San Fran.: Popular third baseman Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the San Francisco Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.
Brewers sign pitcher Phelps: Free agent pitcher David Phelps and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a club option for 2021.
The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and Cubs last season. The reliever was traded by the Blue Jays to Chicago in late July.
College football
Hurricanes hire Ed Reed as chief of staff: Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has been hired as the new chief of staff for the Miami Hurricanes’ football program, a deal that was announced Thursday and will be finalized when the school completes a standard background check.
Reed will be tasked with helping Miami coach Manny Diaz “in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development,” the university said in a statement.
— Press wire services
