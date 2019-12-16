102419_spt_millville 1.jpg

Millville's Casey Etter, left, scores the game's only goal with a shot past Shawnee's Marguerite Schaefer, center, and Logan Anderson the ball during Wednesday's quarterfinal game of the NJSIAA Group 4 South playoffs on October 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

The junior and third-year first-team Press All-Star scored 38 goals, tied for the Millville single-season record. Also had 11 assists. Has 70 goals and 33 assists in her career.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments