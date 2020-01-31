Casino executives

Casino executives, from left, Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; Ron Baumann, regional president for Caesars Entertainment Corp.; Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort; NJTV correspondent Rhonda Schaffler; Marcus Glover, president and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel; and Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts, during Thursday’s annual Leadership Series forum hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber at the Atlantic City Sheraton Convention Center Hotel.

'We need to revitalize' Atlantic City, casino execs say: Matt Doherty, executive director of the CRDA, said the state agency has committed nearly $3 million annually toward increasing public safety through the hiring of police officers.

Margate man charged in beating of Bobby Woods released from jail: As conditions for his release, Robert T. Woods Jr., son of the former pro baseball player, will undergo electronic monitoring in his mother’s Egg Harbor Township residence, must report to the court by phone and in person each month and is barred from contact with his father and several other family members.

Egg Harbor Township family offering $10K for info in son's murder: The family of Arty Barrera, who was shot dead in his home Jan. 2, is hoping a $10,000 reward will lead to an arrest in the case.

Mainland's Katie McClintock breaks two national records at CAL meet: McClintock won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 13.76 seconds, breaking her National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association mark of 2:15.21 from Jan. 14. She returned to win the 100 backstroke in a new NISCA meters record time of 1:01.56.

Wildwood should rejoin the CAL, McGarry says: After six years in the Tri-County Conference, Hammonton will rejoin the Cape-Atlantic League for the 2020-21 school year. Wildwood, which has played in the Tri-County Conference since 2002, should do the same, columnist Michael McGarry writes.

030619_spt_wildwood 40

Clayton defeated Wildwood 64-63 in Tuesday's South Jersey Group 1 boys basketball sectional title game on March 5, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments