Tape Face, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 30.
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Joan Jett, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, Feb. 22 and 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23.
Week of Nov. 22
Priscilla Chan 2018 World Tour Concert, Harrah’s, 1 a.m., Nov. 22, $61, $91, $141.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 23, $69, $79.
John Legend — A Legendary Christmas, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $103, $123, $153, $203.
Flashback Fridays with Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 23, Free.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s A Shore Holiday, Caesars, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $45.
The Clairvoyants Christmas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 24, $49, $59.
Main Events Boxing — Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $30, $150
Il Divo: Timeless Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 24, $94, $124, $154.
Jingle – A Magical Holiday Spectacular, Tropicana, multiple times, Nov. 25 through Dec. 21, $30.
Week of Nov. 29
Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $50, $100.
Generation AXE (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $45, $55, 4175, $275.
Flashback Fridays with Satisfaction (Rolling Stones Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, Free.
Mat Franco, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, $30.50, $50.50.
The Midtown Men “Holiday Hits” Live in Concert, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $35, $55.
Donny & Marie: Holiday Tour 2018, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Anna Vissi, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $85, $150.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $29.50, $350.00.
Erika Jayne, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $69, $79.
Aziz Ansari, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 1, $49, $129.
Week of Dec. 6
Dino’s Christmas Cool Party, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 6 through 9, Ticket price TBA.
Craig Ferguson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, $45, $49.
Flashback Fridays with New York’s Finest (The Police Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Free.
Tony Orlando & Dawn: Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 8, $59.
O.A.R., Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 8, $60.50, $75.50.
My Big Gay Italian Christmas, Golden Nugget, 8 p.m., Dec. 8 and 7 p.m., Dec. 9, $79.50, $99.
Annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tropicana, 5 p.m., Dec. 8, Free.
Under the Streetlamps — Hip to the Holidays, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, $45.
Week of Dec. 13
Flashback Fridays with Project/Object (Frank Zappa Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 14, Free.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships, CFFC 71, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, $55, $75, $95, $175.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $55, $90.
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 4 p.m., Dec. 16, $45.
98 Degrees Christmas Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 15, $69, $79.
Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic Presented by Citi, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBD, Dec. 15, $20, $40, $60.
Frankie Z Rocking Holiday Spectacular, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Hoop-La College Basketball Quadruple-Header, Boardwalk Hall, noon, Dec. 15, $20, $40, $60, $150.
MMA Dead Serious Promotions, Showboat, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Jim Brickman, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, $40, $45, $50.
Vincent Talarico, Resorts, Dec. 19, 3:30 p.m., $15.
Week of Dec. 20
Boardwalk Battle Championship, Boardwalk Hall, 5 p.m., Dec. 21 and noon, Dec. 22, one day passes: $20, $25, $40, $75, $100; two-day pass: $997.50.
Jam Hsiao, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 1 a.m., Dec. 23, $68, $98, $128, $188.
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 26, $30.
Week of Dec. 27
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 27 through 30 and 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $30.
Flashback Fridays with Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 28, Free.
Kevin Hart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, $100, $350.
Breaking Benjamin, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Dec. 30, $39, $59.
Three Dog Night, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $55.
New Year’s Eve Disco Ball starring Tavares, Rose Royce & Martha Wash, Resorts, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $55, $65.
War, Tropicana, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $75.
The O’Jay’s, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Dec. 31, $55, $95.
Week of Jan. 3
Flashback Fridays with Countdown to Ecstasy (Steely Dan Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 4, Free.
One Night in Memphis, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Jan. 4, $25.
Week of Jan. 10
Dancing with the Stars, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 11, $190, $279, $369, $575.
Flashback Fridays with B Street, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 11, Free.
Jam On Productions International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan. 11 through Jan. 13, $15, $25, $30.
Sublime with Rome, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 12, $49.
Week of Jan 17
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 18, Free.
Bill Engvall, Harrah’s, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 19, $35, $55.
Alabama, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Jan. 19, $50, $150.
Rob Thomas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 19 and 20, $95, $125.
All Stars of Hip Hop with Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Slick Rick, Whodini, Onyx, Nice & Smooth, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Jan. 20, $52, $62.
Week of Jan. 24
Flashback Fridays with Separate Ways The Band (Journey Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 25, Free.
KC & The Sunshine Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 25 and 26, Ticket price TBA.
Napa Auto Parts Indoor Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan.25 and 7 p.m., Jan. 26, $15, $17, $20, $22, $27.
Week of Jan. 31
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, Free.
Steven Wright, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, $23, $48.
Tim McGraw, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 1 and 2, $75, $125, $175, $250.
Jagged Edge & 112 Featuring Mike & Slim, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 2, $49.50, $89.50.
Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 7
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9, Ticket price TBA.
Toni Braxton with Special Guests SWV, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 9, $49, $59, $79.
Week of Feb. 14
Flashback Fridays with Groovin (Rock’n Chicks of Classic Rock Tributes), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, Free.
Brian McKnight, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Erykah Badu & Special Guest, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $125.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $65, $75, $95, $125.
Patti LaBelle, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $55, $125.
Valentine’s Soul Jam with The Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Tropicana, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, $58, $75, $98.
Week of Feb. 21
Flashback Fridays with Friends of the Brothers (The Allman Brothers Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 22, Free.
Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $59, $69.
Week of Feb. 28
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28 through March 2, Ticket price TBA.
The Monkees, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., March 2, $29, $32.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 27 through March 3, Ticket Price TBA.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 7
Mid Atlantic BBQ & Outdoor Expo 2019, Showboat, March 8 and 9, $15 per day.
Christopher Cross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 8, $29, $39.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
Week of March 21
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 22, $75, $250.
Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 23, $55, $65.
Week of March 28
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest, AC Convention Center, March 29 through 31, $60.
NJ Horror Con Spring 2019, Showboat, March 29 through 31, $25 per day or $65 for a three-day pass.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 30, $25.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 30, $60, $160.
Week of April 11
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $70, $80, $90, $100.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times from April 16 through 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 18
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 20, $99, $149, $199.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times through April 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 25
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 26 and 27, $65, $75.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Kinky Boots, Hard Rock, multiple times, April 30 through May 5, $35, $55, $75.
Week of May 9
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
Week of June 13
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 15, $50, $100.
Week of July 4
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour, with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 5, $149, $249.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75