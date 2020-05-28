Despite the fact that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has not said when he plans to lift restrictions on casino openings, Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, and Tropicana Atlantic City are currently taking hotel reservations beginning Sunday, June 7.
“The date does not indicate that we have any insight into the actual reopening date,” according to Richard Broome, a spokesperson for Caesars. The availability of reservations in the future is “part of our plan to ensure we have business when we are allowed to reopen.”
Hotels can reopen Friday, May 29, according to Dale Finch, the city’s director of licensing and inspections,
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City continues to take reservations, but reevaluates every week whether it can honor those reservations based on the governor’s restrictions. It has no plans to reopen hotel rooms before the casino can fully reopen, a spokeswoman said.
Ocean Casino Resort has canceled all previous reservations up to Sunday, June 14, but is taking online reservations starting Monday, June 15, as is Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa isn’t taking any room reservations earlier than Wednesday, July 1.
Advantage play
Instead of expiring Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, 2020 tier level status and benefits that are part of Tropicana’s Trop Advantage program will be extended through Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
In other words, any benefits earned through your play in 2019, but haven’t yet used, will be available through Dec. 31, 2021.
The same will be true for any benefits earned through play in 2020.
In addition, to make it easier to earn tier status for 2021 (through play in calendar year 2020), the number of tier credits required for each level is being reduced:
• Copper: Instead of 4,000, players now need 3,200.
• Gold: Instead of 20,000, players now need 16,000.
• Platinum: Instead of 100,000, players now need 80,000.
• Black: Instead of 450,000, players now need 360,000.
In any event, whatever tier level players currently have, they will continue to retain that level through Dec. 31, 2021, but not necessarily the same set of benefits (unless they earned them again through their play during 2020).
Should players earn a higher level through their play by Dec. 31, 2020, they will get that higher level card, as well as the associated benefits.
In addition, Trop Dollars will not expire for three months of inactivity until — at the earliest — Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, and Comp Dollars will not expire for six months of inactivity until Sept. 1, 2020.
