'Atlantic City’s revitalization efforts continue to pay off'
Atlantic City casino gaming revenue continued to surge in the first month of 2019 with a reported increase of nearly 20 percent over January 2018, according to state regulators.
Camden Diocese releases names of clergy accused of child sex abuse. Forty-seven clergy members with ties to churches and schools in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been named in a report released by the Diocese of Camden.
Sea Isle ends hibernation for 25th annual Polar Bear Weekend. Hundreds will take an icy dip in the ocean (while hundreds more spectate from the shore) this weekend during an offseason event that has become a tradition.
Zachary Madle, the 25-year-old Stockton University graduate accused in multiple lawsuits of sexual assault, will appear in court today after being indicted last fall on charges of criminal sexual contact and invasion of privacy. Follow Staff Writer Claire Lowe on Twitter for coverage from court.
The Middle Township High School girls swimming team competed in its first sectional final in program history Wednesday night. Top-seeded Haddonfield earned a 124.5-45.5 victory over the second-seeded Panthers to seize the South Jersey Public C title at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.