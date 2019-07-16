KATE FLANNERY
DANTE HALL // 8 P.M. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, JULY 18, 19; $30, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Despite being best known for playing the role of “Meredith” on the hit NBC comedy “The Office,” Kate Flannery is not only a talented actress, but a top-notch singer as well. She was a member of the New York City-based band Mono Puff during the 1990s and was also a featured performer on Jane Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” Flannery joins Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra at Dante Hall for two shows on Thursday and Friday as part of the 2019 Ducktown Summer Festival.
DanteHallStockton.com, DaveDamiani.com
LITTLE ANTHONY & THE IMPERIALS
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 20; $25, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s been 60 years since Little Anthony and the Imperials first emerged from Brooklyn with a classic style of doo wop and R&B. The group initially became known for the hits “Tears on My Pillow,” and “Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko Bop.” Then during the 1960s struck gold again with “I’m on the Outside (Looking In),” “Goin’ Out of My Head” and “Hurt So Bad.” Fans can look forward to hearing all of these and lots more Saturday night.
LittleAnthony AndTheImperials.org, GoldenNugget.com/ atlantic-city
SCOTT STAPP OF CREED
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 20; $34, $39, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Scott Stapp rose to stardom as the lead singer for the post-grunge band Creed. The band’s debut album “My Own Prison” was a huge hit, selling over 5 million copies, and their sophomore release “Human Clay” was a blockbuster which entered the charts at No. 1 and sold over 10 million copies. Stapp’s personal life and professional career have seen plenty of highs and lows over the years, but he’s currently on the road and will come to the Levoy Theatre on Saturday night. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing Creed hits such as “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “My Own Prison,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “What If” along with the occasional solo composition.
TYLER HENRY — THE HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 19, 20; $69, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Tyler Henry is a 23-year old clairvoyant medium from California with an apparent ability to provide specific detail-oriented accounts which have aided medical professionals and law enforcement in missing person cases. Through his TV shows, books, workshops, lectures and readings, his goal is to aid in the grief process and provide validation and closure to people dealing with the loss of a loved one. Henry has done readings for many celebs, including Megan Fox, David Arquette, Jim Parsons and more. His live show comes to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and may just make a believer out of you.
TylerHenry HollywoodMedium.com, TheBorgata.com
SARAH SILVERMAN & FRIENDS
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 20; $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: Sarah Silverman is one of those comedians who has managed to do it all throughout her career, but has still managed to remain true to herself and her unique talents. Her satirical approach and willingness to tackle controversial subjects has always kept her on the cutting edge. Silverman is a comic’s comic who has garnered the respect of both her peers and critics. On Saturday she brings her hilarious act to the stage at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and no one who attends is likely to be disappointed.
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
HARRAHS // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SEPT. 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began in Las Vegas in the 1980s and has been running strong ever since as the world’s most successful tribute show. With a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, hip hop and soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.