Casino workers' union says gaming companies should pay employees during shutdown: The labor union representing more than 10,000 people in Atlantic City said Thursday casinos have an obligation to take care of their out-of-work employees.
First patients drive through coronavirus testing site in Mays Landing: Atlantic County's first drive-thru testing site at the Hamilton Mall started seeing patients Thursday.
For South Jersey basketball, the daily numbers that tell COVID-19’s gruesome toll now have a name. Marty Derer died Monday of complications from the new coronavirus. He was 56.
Somers Point woman charged with murder of 67-year-old roommate: Alyson R. Gill, 55, was charged last week with murder after allegedly strangling and bludgeoning her roommate with a glass statue.
EHT, Atlantic City, Mainland schools extend remote instruction: Several schools in Atlantic County have extended their closings indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awaiting word from the governor on when they can reopen.
