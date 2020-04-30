AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy: AtlantiCare will share regional health care metrics, data and forecasts and offer guidance on the casino industry’s reopening protocols. Additionally, it will provide information about the effectiveness of protocols and best practices within its own health care system.
EHT school board passes 2% tax hike, full-day kindergarten: Most New Jersey schools offer full-day kindergarten, which educational researchers say produces better academic results. Egg Harbor Township and Linwood are the only districts still offering only half-day kindergarten in The Press coverage area.
South Jersey census leaders learn to accommodate social distancing limitations: With New Jersey residents told to stay home, South Jersey census count committee chairpeople are coming up with creative ways to spread information and get forms completed while obeying Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.
NJSIAA still plans to start football season on time: “It will be tough, especially if the season starts on time,” Mainland Regional coach Chuck Smith said. “Can’t make up for lost time in the weight room. Fortunately, the core of our team is working out on their own with whatever means they have at home.”
Corrections officers union files civil suit: The suit, filed April 23 by attorneys for PBA Local 231, argues Cumberland County jail officials knew the spread of the new coronavirus was a “real threat” and could indirectly impact corrections facilities, but failed to communicate with officers and put policies in place to protect them.
