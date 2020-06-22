Casinos in Atlantic City can reopen and indoor dining may resume at limited capacity July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on social media Monday morning.
According to the announcement, both casinos and indoor dining will be limited to 25% capacity.
Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days.
"I'm extremely excited to welcome back our guests and team members and thankful to the governor to allow us to open prior to the big July 4 holiday weekend," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The two-week time frame Murphy has given the casinos is in line with what industry executives have said they need in order to rehire and train employees, as well as ensure the properties can be operations under the new guidelines.
"We're very comfortable and confident we'll be able to open up safely and securely," Lupo said. "We've been preparing and hopeful that we'd be open some time prior to the summer, so it was really a matter of getting the date. With over a week's notice, we should be fine."
This story is developing, check back for updates.
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Friday was the first day open alcohol containers were legally allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Orange Loop establishments such as Bourre and the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall were among the first to sell spirits to customers to enjoy on the go.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourré on New York Ave to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Laurie and John Walker, of Ventnor, purchased drinks from the Biergarten on the Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Rich Jacobs of Marlton and Jessica Jarvis of Atlantic City in front of the Steel Pier..
Mark Callazzo says open containers and a walkable business district were a small part of a larger vision he and others shared for the Orange Loop when the project started nearly five years ago.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Ventnor residents (l-r) Laurie and John Walker, enjoy a cooling refreshment from the Biergarten at 2701 Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
JaVonn Parrish had expected to return to work at Bourre next week, when outdoor dining resumes in New Jersey, but the relaxing of Atlantic City’s open-container laws brought him back early.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
People line up for service Friday afternoon outside the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop commercial district.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Cindy and Jim Detweiler, from Souderton PA, enjoying the outside patio at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Luigi Esposito and Joe Ruscoe, both of Little Egg Harbor, with their drink orders from Bourré.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Michelle and Tom Kunzman of Toms River.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Bourré bartender Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City .
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Cory Clair, 25, from Tuckerton, outside of Tennesssee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Bartenders Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township and Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City serving patrons at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, receive their drink order from their friend (center) Joe Ruscoe of Little Egg Harbor, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Mark Callazzo, owner of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Marisa Lucchetti of Atlantic City, and Marybeth Litchholt of Absecon, receive their drink orders from Bartender Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Atlantic City resident and Mayoral candidate Tom Forkin stopped by Bourré to show his support behind the new policy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Any containers issued by city bars had to have a sticker or marking stating where the cup originated from.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
