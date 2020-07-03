How a Millville native and Navy commander came to mentor a fellow alum: In May, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, who works at the Pentagon in public relations, received a message from her aunt with a clipping from The Press’ Young Leaders Scholarship Award about Zachary Nolter.
Atlantic City casinos reopen to excited, cautious crowds: Casinos are limited to 25% capacity and are prohibited from serving beverages or food on the casino floor. Smoking has also been indefinitely banned.
State climate change report offers sobering predictions for South Jersey: The state is warming faster than the rest of the Northeast, and sea levels are increasing at a greater rate in New Jersey than in other parts of the world.
Atlantic, Cape May counties not part of optimistic jobs report: Atlantic County’s unemployment rate has been more than twice the national average throughout the pandemic.
High school, pro athletes should exercise 'appropriate fear' going forward: One of sports’ most valuable lessons is the importance of teamwork. That lesson is never more meaningful than it is right now in these complicated times, Michael McGarry writes.
