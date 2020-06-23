Borgata billboard

Casinos in Atlantic City can reopen, and indoor dining may resume at limited capacity July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on social media Monday morning. Both casinos and indoor dining will be limited to 25% capacity, according to the announcement.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron has confidence the beach town can still see a successful summer, if things return to normal by July 4, or at least normal enough. The revenue lost in June could be made up in July and August and into the fall, which has long been a strong season for Wildwood.

Barbershops and salons opened Monday in New Jersey for the first time since March. Many people couldn't wait to get their COVID-19 hairdos under control. Personal-care businesses are part of Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan.

The 2nd District Congressional three top contenders for the Democratic primary will debate Thursday in an online forum. As always, the three candidates — Brigid Callahan Harrison, Amy Kennedy and Will Cunningham — will try to make a case for why they are the best candidate to go up against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, the likely Republican candidate.

Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano addressed the media Monday for the first time since his players returned to the New Brunswick, Middlesex County, campus for voluntary workouts June 15. Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus, which Schiano confirmed Monday via WebEx meeting.

