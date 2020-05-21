WILDWOOD CREST – Permit tags for the 2020 season for the Wildwood Crest Department’s Trash and Recycling Center will be available for pickup by Wildwood Crest residents and homeowners beginning Friday, May 15.
The free permit tags will be available for pickup at the Tourism Information Center, located near the beach entrance at Rambler Road. The information center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid June. Additional summer hours will be added in late June.
2019 permit tags will be good only through Sunday, June 14. Beginning Monday, June 15, only 2020 permit tags will be accepted at the trash and recycling center.
The trash and recycling center is available for use by Wildwood Crest residents and homeowners only. It is designed for residential household trash and recyclables drop-off only. Large bulk items will not be accepted for drop-off. Instead, residents and homeowners should call Public Works at (609) 522-7446 to schedule a separate bulk pick-up. Those using the Recycling Center must present their permit tag to the employee at the entrance gate.
The Recycling Center is currently open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at (609) 522-7446 or the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at (609) 523-0202 or (609) 522-0221 or log on to wildwoodcrest.org.
