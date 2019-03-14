In January 1906, John and Mary McDevitt, William and Bertha McMahone and Ellen Hemingway met to organize the First Baptist Church of Idlewood, known today as Cardiff Baptist Church, in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
McDevitt donated a piece of land for a church. Preaching and Sunday School lessons had been held in the local school house.
In 1915, McLead was pastor. In 1921, Reverend Richard Mahoney preached in the church until his retirement in 1944. In 1953, Reverend Maurice Phillips became pastor, 1958 brought Reverend Clifford Davis, and 1964 brought Reverend Irven Bell, who served until 1986.
In 1966, ground was broken for Andy Bolf Hall behind the church. Reverend Eskra became pastor in 1987 with Reverend Thomas Horbelt from 1994 to 1995.
In 1994, water pipes froze in the sanctuary causing excessive damage. A decision was made to reconfigure the layout of the church, so the front became the back, and the back became the front.
This was accomplished with hard work from Deacon Bill Guenther and many church people. In 1995, Rev. John Pisarcik was pastor until 2001, then Reverend William Neff. Today, the services are conducted by Reverend Rick Marmon.
Stop by and see this historic church and picture a narrow dirt path out front from the horse and buggy days.