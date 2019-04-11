Staff at North Main Street School in Pleasantville rally to find kidney donor for spouse of teacher
On Monday, Rick Baum was perfectly healthy. By Thursday, he was in total renal failure.
We take the functions of the body for granted and assume things will work as they are supposed to. But, sometimes the unexpected happens. In Rick's case, it was in 2015. He was suddenly struck with an auto-immune disease and he needed dialysis.
Rick is the husband of Linda Baum, a beloved first-grade teacher at North Main Street School.
“Our ultimate goal is to find a compatible living donor for Rick, but equally important is making people aware of the incredible need for organ donations of any kind,” said Linda.
Click, swish and then an alarm. These are the sounds you hear as you receive dialysis. A dialysis machine runs blood from the body, cleans it and returns it through needles and tubes in the arm. Usually, dialysis treatment is received three days a week for four hours a day. Rick has been on dialysis for four years.
Clustered together for a photo, attired in black T-shirts, North Main Street School staff showed support for their own. It was a busy Saturday School day. Each teacher purchased a T-shirt in support of the Kidney for Rick fund.
Did you know that you can live with one kidney? Did you know that an organ donor can be a living donor? Organdonor.gov states: “A kidney is the most frequently donated organ from a living donor. The donor’s remaining kidney provides the necessary function needed to remove waste from the body”
If you donate a kidney and the blood type is not a match to Rick, give Rick Baum’s name anyway and that moves him up towards the top of the list. His wife Linda suggests contacting Lady of Lords or Jefferson where Rick Baum is registered. They will provide additional information on becoming a living donor.