This past week an already great event was made even greater. The people behind the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, Good Time Tricycle of Linwood, helped to take the event to a whole new level by creating a Beer Week during the week leading up to the festival.
What started as a plan for 20 or so events throughout the area quickly grew into more than 40 separate events that ranged from educational events to unique food and beer pairings to dinners and even a comedy game show. Many of the events held at different business and venues across the community benefited area charities.
The entire week of additional activities and enjoyment would not have been possible without a few key elements. First, the main event, the A.C. Beer and Music Festival, with a 14-year track record — this three-session event served as the anchor to build on. The vision was needed to create a strategy to connect the business community with a week’s worth of programming. Then the plan needed to be turned into action and the investment in the events of both time and money had to take place. This occurred over the course of a number of months, and the individual event list grew to form a very successful week of events.
With every event, from a local community or a nonprofit fundraiser to the ever growing list of festivals and concerts that bring thousands of people, there are always opportunities for local businesses to get involved with these happenings.
Keeping in mind we all have to communicate and work together to build a stronger economy and community, here are a few quick tips and a few specific ideas for businesses to play a part or benefit in part by being a part of some of the simplest or most extravagant events our area produces.
Be part of a network and get to know the players: Whether it is the show promoter, your local chamber, a networking group, local social media pages or even reading the daily or weekly newspapers, you need to be plugged into as many outlets as possible to know what events are being planned and coming up.
Understand the parts that make up the whole event: There are multiple facets to nearly every event. You could be a part of the event planning, procurement of items needed for the event, the outreach or marketing or be a part of the operation during the actual event.
Here are a few more specific opportunities as well as a few less traditional ways businesses can be a part of events:
Advertise or sponsor: This is a great way to reach the specific audience attending or even those interested in the event. Research, plan and budget to support the events you feel your business can afford to financially support.
Try adding or offering some event themed variety to you business products or services: Perhaps try adding a new service or changing the name of a service you currently provide to a more event-appropriate name.
Volunteer or allow your employees to volunteer: Spending time supporting a good time for others is always a great idea. Plus both you and your employees may enjoy the event and the bonding experience that may help you build a stronger team.
Speaking of teams, ask your team or trusted advisers to come up with some fun event-themed giveaways or promotional items that are novel for the specific events that are coming up. Be sure the items have your business name, logo and contact information on them. People like free stuff that is also fun and useful.
Invite your customers or clients to experience the event: Events like some of those coming up are designed to bring people to our region. Inviting some of your loyal customers to be part of the event allows for both the goal of the organizer and your goals to be met.
It is now time for you to get creative, get out and play a part in making all the events you participate in as successful as possible for those who are organizing and ultimately benefiting. If you are actively and truly contributing to the success of the events, you may just find your business will benefit as well.