Greetings Pleasantville,
As we deal with the local onset of the coronavirus pandemic, I first want to assure all of our residents and business community that our police department will be fully operational throughout this crisis. We have made changes to the way we handle some calls, but you can rest assured that we understand our duty to protect this community very seriously, and we will be on the street where you need us.
In this difficult time, we have seen first-hand the importance of local resources, things like personal protective equipment, police cars and firetrucks. In the response to this pandemic, we have come to recognize more than ever the importance of ensuring our local government, employees and resources are sufficient to serve our population.
In order to ensure those resources are here when we need them, it will be critical that we are accurately counted in our community and get our fair share of the state and federal resources that we need. We all pay taxes, and the 2020 Census is how we will ensure we get those tax dollars back in to our Pleasantville community where we need them. The only way that will happen is if each of us does our part to fill out the form, go online, or call 844 330-2020 to be counted. It only takes a few minutes and we all seem to have a lot of time on our hands lately!
Over the next month, as this pandemic becomes more visible in our local community, we will need to adjust some city services. Our yard waste pick up, white goods/electronics pick up, and City Hall opening will be limited until we are able to get the critical resources we need to ensure our workforce is protected. Please contact City Hall at 609 484-3600 or Public Works at 609 484-3641 if you have questions about scheduling. It will be vitally important that we are ready to roll back into full operations as soon as this crisis has passed, and the only way we can do that is if we all do our part to follow the social distancing guidelines to keep our Pleasantville workforce healthy.
We hope that you are home and safe and doing what you can to flatten the curve on the spread of this virus. We will be here to serve you when you need us but we need you to help us to do it. Please be safe, let us know if you need help, and GET COUNTED!
We look forward to coming through this thing with our community safe and healthy as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Sean Riggin
Pleasantville chief of police
