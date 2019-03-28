NORTHFIELD — The menu for Sunday, March 24, at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish was penne pasta with homemade meatballs covered with a generous helping of the Rev. Anthony Manuppella’s homemade sauce, (not gravy) that he calls “a little taste of heaven.”
With help from Carlo Citera, owner of Carluccio’s Coal Fire Pizza in Northfield, Manuppella and his crew of volunteers created a delicious Italian dinner that was enjoyed by hundreds.
That sauce smelled as good as it tasted; made with fresh garlic, sausage, onions and tomatoes and simmered to perfection. Using his grandmothers tried and true recipe, Manuppella and the volunteers made thousands of meatballs for the parish fundraiser. Manuppella knows, if you make enough meatballs to feed the flock, they will come, and he was right. The lines for the spaghetti dinner were steady, starting just after the last Mass of the day until after 6 p.m., according to volunteer Dino Giacona.
Dessert is always a treat at the spaghetti dinner as volunteer bakers make their favorites for the dinner. Manuppella shared his recipe for classic Italian cheesecake and many were baked fresh just for the dinner along with ricotta pie and many other cakes, pies and cookies. What would an Italian dinner be without music? Parishioners danced to tunes such as “That’s Amore,” “Volare,” and more, making it a true community event.
The money raised at the annual spaghetti dinner goes to the parish general fund.