ABSECON - School Board of Education member Christopher Cottrell received the Certified Board Leader award May 13, from the New Jersey School Board Association in a ceremony at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
The New Jersey School Boards Association, is a federation of boards of education, that provides training, advocacy and support to advance public education and promote the achievement of all students through effective governance
The Certified Board Leader is highest level of certification offered by the NJSBA Board Member Academy certification program. Areas of study are designed to give members a firm foundation in the essential governance skills needed to carry out their responsibilities. To receive this certification, board members must attend academy programs in at least four of the CBM (Certified Board Member) core areas and meet all the CBL requirements” including Sustainability/STEM, Advocacy, Communications, Labor Relations, Finance, Leadership, Governance, Student Achievement, Legal/Policy.
Certificated Board Leaders are required to: accumulate at least (60) sixty credits; previously achieve the Master Board Member certification and serve one year at that level; attend at least ten county meetings; attend at least three Annual NJSBA Workshops; attend at least five full-day statewide or regional professional development programs; attend at least two NJSBA Delegate Assemblies; pass an examination covering areas of board responsibilities; serve in a leadership role for a minimum of one year and must not be adjudicated to have violated the School Ethics Act.