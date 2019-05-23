ABSEGAMI - As the spring season is upon us, the Absegami Band program has been extremely active in a variety of settings to close out the school year. The Absegami High School Wind Ensemble was selected to perform in the 2019 New Jersey State Band Gala on Sunday, May 5 at Bridgewater-Raritan High School in Bridgewater NJ. The annual State Band Gala is New Jersey’s highest honor for high school bands, and this is the fifth consecutive year that Absegami has been represented, currently under the direction of Patrick O’Keefe.
Serving more than 750 instrumental music students from New Jersey's public high schools, the day-long State Band Gala is the culmination of a larger, statewide educational program, the New Jersey State Band Festival, which encourages the participation of every high school band in the state. The high school bands that perform in the Gala Concert are chosen through a series of three competitive preliminary rounds in the three regions of the state: North, Central and South. Each year, over 100 high school bands from all over New Jersey participate in the preliminary rounds of the New Jersey Band Festival.
On Friday, May 10, the band premiered a partnership with Galloway Township’s Movie Night by performing a “Concert in the Park” at the Municipal Complex. The free outdoor concert provided the perfect vehicle to showcase the talent of Absegami’s students with the community. The program was made up of all music from the movies, with repertoire from “The Greatest Showman,” “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “The Avengers” and many more. Sponsored by the music honor society, Tri-M, Absegami students were tasked with organizing the logistics, including concessions.
“Creating events to bring our schools and Galloway community together is so important, and at the same time an exciting way to showcase some of the many great things happening at Absegami. While a lot of work goes into planning and preparation, the opportunity to foster community is a huge benefit. Added performance venues provide the students yet another outlet to share their music making. We were so grateful to the couple hundred people that came out, and look forward to building on this start in the future,” says band director Patrick O'Keefe.
The Absegami High School Band will be holding its annual Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:30 in the Absegami High School Performing Arts Center.