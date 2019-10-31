Absegami Drama To Present You Can't Take It With You

The cast of You Can’t Take It With You. Front row from left: Kayla Muniz, Dakoda Norman, Kristina Wiggins, Grace Vu, Mara Platt, Sydney Mullin Middle Row from Left: Mackenzie Hackney, Kiera Liu, Sunrose Rousnee, Quinn Astin, Bryan Wright, Andrea Brandt, Samantha Garofolo, Alaina Famularo, Matthew Vibora and Lauren Walden Back Row from Left: Mariela Chilula Lopez, Serenity Bolli, Isabella Nieves, Zoe Greblunas, Lia Opperman, Mason Platt, John Morrison, Connor Morrissey, Jon Martinez, Donovan Cruz, Jenna Mullin