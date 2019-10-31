Absegami Drama To Present You Can't Take It With You

The Emanon Players of Absegami High School will present the comedy "You Can’t Take It With You," by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the school's performing arts center.
The story is about the Sycamore family, who at first seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening and hilarity ensues.
The play stars Bryan Wright as the patriarch of the family, Grandpa Martin Vanderhof, with Sydney Mullin playing his daughter, Penny Sycamore. Alice Sycamore is played by Andrea Brandt and Tony Kirby is played by Connor Morrissey. Rounding out the cast are Quinn Astin, Serenity Bolli, Donovan Cruz, Alaina Famularo, Samantha Garafolo, Zoe Greblunas, Mackenzie Hackney, Jon Martinez, Daryl McAliister, John Morrison, Jenna Mullin, Kayla Muniz, Isabella Nieves, Dakoda Norman, Lia Opperman, Mara Platt, Mason Platt, Sunrose Rousnee, Matthew Vibora, Grace Vu, Lauren Walden and Kristina Wiggins.
The play is under the direction of Mackenzie Cornaglia and Chip Garrison, with technical design by Peter Avagliano.
