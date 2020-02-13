021320_gal_forensics IMG-0269

Absegami High School Forensics Team Members attending Cedar Creek HS Tournament. Front Row from left: Alaina Famularo, Zoe Greblunas, Samantha Garafolo, Lauren Walden, Isabella Nieves. Middle Row from Left: Simone Graziano, April Kachnic, Sunrose Rousnee, Jackson Harvey, Jenna Mullin. Back Row from Left: Quinn Astin, Connor Morrissey, Dakota Palumbo, John Martinez, Bryan Wright 

 PROVIDED / CHIP GARRISON

The Absegami High School Forensics Team competed at the Cedar Creek High School Forensics Tournament this past Saturday and captured multiple awards. Leading the team was junior Connor Morrissey, who took 1st Place in Drama Monologue, 4th Place in Oral Interpretation and 4th Place in Improvisational Pairs with Jon Martinez.

Morrissey and Martinez also joined Bryan Wright, Dakota Palumbo and Quinn Astin in Musical Scene and took 1st Place. The team next competes at Mainland High School this coming Saturday followed by the NJDFL State Championship on Saturday,

February 29th at Raritan High School; to date, 10 students have qualified fo the state championship in multiple categories.

