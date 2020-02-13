The Absegami High School Forensics Team competed at the Cedar Creek High School Forensics Tournament this past Saturday and captured multiple awards. Leading the team was junior Connor Morrissey, who took 1st Place in Drama Monologue, 4th Place in Oral Interpretation and 4th Place in Improvisational Pairs with Jon Martinez.
Morrissey and Martinez also joined Bryan Wright, Dakota Palumbo and Quinn Astin in Musical Scene and took 1st Place. The team next competes at Mainland High School this coming Saturday followed by the NJDFL State Championship on Saturday,
February 29th at Raritan High School; to date, 10 students have qualified fo the state championship in multiple categories.
