The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to compete in the Eastern Regional High School Forensics Competition in Voorhees recently. Winning individual awards were Simone Graziano, who finished in sixth place in Comedy Monologue, Connor Morrissey, who took third place in After Dinner Speaking, Bryan Wright who won second place in Drama Monologue, Courtney Jones, who took first place in Humorous Oral Interpretation and fourth place in Drama Pairs with Andrea Brandt, and Connor Morrissey and Coby Alavez, who took first place in Drama Pairs.
Absegami Forensics Competes at Eastern Regional High School
