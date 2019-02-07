020719_gal_forensics 1

The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to compete in the Eastern Regional High School Forensics Competition in Voorhees recently. Winning individual awards were Simone Graziano, who finished in sixth place in Comedy Monologue, Connor Morrissey, who took third place in After Dinner Speaking, Bryan Wright who won second place in Drama Monologue, Courtney Jones, who took first place in Humorous Oral Interpretation and fourth place in Drama Pairs with Andrea Brandt, and Connor Morrissey and Coby Alavez, who took first place in Drama Pairs. Shown are, front row, Bryan Wright; middle row, from left, Sunrose Rousnee, Lia Opperman, Simone Graziano, April Kachnic, Lauren Walden and Courtney Jones; and back row, from left, Andrew Ngo, Dakota Palumbo, Connor Morrissey, Jon Martiniez, Coby Alavez, Claire Dell-Priscoli and Billy Platt

 Chip Garrison / Submitted

