Absegami High School Forensics Team Members attending Eastern HS Tournament. Front Row from left: Lauren Walden, Zoe Greblunas, Simone Graziano. Middle Row from left: Connor Morrissey, April Kachnic, Sunrose Rousnee. Back row from left: Dakota Palumbo, Jon Martinez, Bryan Wright

 PROVIDED /

GALLOWAY - The Absegami High School Forensics Team competed at the Eastern Regional High School Forensics Tournament this past Saturday and captured multiple award. Leading the team was junior Connor Morrissey, who took 3rd Place in Drama Monologue, 3rd Place in Oral Interpretation and 1st Place in Drama Pairs with Bryan Wright. In addition sophomore Simone Graziano for taking 2nd Place in Comedy Monologue. The team next co-hosts a tournament at Cedar Creek High School on February 8th.

