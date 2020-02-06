GALLOWAY - The Absegami High School Forensics Team competed at the Eastern Regional High School Forensics Tournament this past Saturday and captured multiple award. Leading the team was junior Connor Morrissey, who took 3rd Place in Drama Monologue, 3rd Place in Oral Interpretation and 1st Place in Drama Pairs with Bryan Wright. In addition sophomore Simone Graziano for taking 2nd Place in Comedy Monologue. The team next co-hosts a tournament at Cedar Creek High School on February 8th.
Absegami Forensics competes at Eastern Regional High School
- Submitted by: Chip Garrison
