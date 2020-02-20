The Absegami High School Forensics Team competed at the Mainland High School Forensics Tournament this past Saturday and captured multiple awards. Individual award winners included Connor Morrissey who took first place in Oral Interpretation, first place in After Dinner Speaking and second place in Reader’s Theatre with Bryan Wright and Jon Martinez. Wright also finished in first place in Classical Monologue and third place in comedy monologue. Breaking into finals for the first time this year were Samantha Garofolo in After Dinner Speaking and Jenna Mullin in Comedy Monologue.
The team next competes at the NJDFL State Championship on Saturday, February 29th at Raritan High School. Absegami has qualified 17 entries for the state championship in multiple categories.
