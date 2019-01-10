011019_gal_gamiforensics1

Absegami High School forensics team members are, front row, from left, Michelle Delemarre, Abigail Murphy and Lauren Walden, and, back row, from left, Bryan Wright, Claire Dell-Priscoli, Julia Simon, Simone Graziano, Mara Justine Platt and Billy Platt

 Submitted

The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to Northern Burlington Regional High School recently to compete in NBC’s annual forensics competition. The team was led by Absegami senior Claire Dell-Priscoli, who won first place in After Dinner Speaking. Also winning awards were junior Bryan Wright, who won 3rd place in Comedy Monologue and Billy & Mara Justine Platt, who took 2nd place in Musical Scene. The team next travels to Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments