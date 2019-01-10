The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to Northern Burlington Regional High School recently to compete in NBC’s annual forensics competition. The team was led by Absegami senior Claire Dell-Priscoli, who won first place in After Dinner Speaking. Also winning awards were junior Bryan Wright, who won 3rd place in Comedy Monologue and Billy & Mara Justine Platt, who took 2nd place in Musical Scene. The team next travels to Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township on Saturday, Jan. 26.
Latest
Absegami Forensics season begins with three individual winners
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10