GALLOWAY – Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) raised over $500 for the March of Dimes through their “Penny War on Prematurity” and by selling purple “World Prematurity Day T-Shirts” to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide.
During the week of November 18th – 22nd, FBLA ran a “penny war” between the classes to raise funds for the cause. Members of the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman classes brought in their spare change to the FBLA booth set up in the main cafeteria in competition for pep rally points. It was a very close race, but ultimately the seniors won the “war” by donating over $300, and received 1st place “pep rally points” toward their total during the November 27th pep rally.
Additionally, FBLA members, along with Absegami staff members and students “lit it up purple” on Monday, November 18th in honor of World Prematurity Day (observed November 17th each year). Proceeds of $25 in World Prematurity Day t-shirt sales were added to the money raised during the penny war, and the March of Dimes was presented with a check for $595.00
About FBLA-PBL, Inc.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.
