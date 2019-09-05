GALLOWAY — More than 9,500 of America’s best and brightest high school students traveled to Texas to Create. Lead. Inspire. as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $179,000 in cash awards.
The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference was held June 29–July 2 in San Antonio. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Absegami High School made history this year when Emanuele Gioia and Aarsh Patel received national recognition at the Conference by advancing to the finals in Banking and Financial Systems. They were the only New Jersey team to advance to the finals in that extremely competitive event, and 1 of only 15 teams nationwide to do so.
Additionally, Laura Mayfield represented Absegami and the state of New Jersey at the Conference, becoming eligible to do so after placing 1st in the state at the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference in the “Introduction to FBLA” competitive event.
“I am extremely proud of our hard-working FBLA students. Emanuele, Aarsh and Laura represented Absegami High School, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, and the entire state of New Jersey at this national event with professionalism and maturity beyond their years,” said Dawn Kosko, FBLA Adviser and Business Education Teacher. She went on to say that the chapter is looking forward to returning to next year’s FBLA National Leadership Conference to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
FBLA-PBL recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Absegami High School’s FBLA chapter is working toward building community business partnerships and holding events to raise money for students to participate in this year’s opportunities. To become a sponsor, professional member, or to make a donation, please contact FBLA Adviser, Dawn Kosko, at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.
About FBLA-PBL, Inc.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.
