HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City Electric honored two top volunteers with the company’s Volunteer of the Year Award, recognition for employees who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities through volunteerism. As part of this recognition, two local nonprofits are receiving $500 contributions in honor of the winners.
“We consider it our responsibility and privilege to help enhance the quality of life for people in the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “We are extremely proud of our volunteers of the year, and all our employee volunteers, who embody our company’s commitment to service both in their day-to-day work at Atlantic City Electric and in their spare time helping our community partners achieve their missions.”
Donna Hare, of Mays Landing, senior information management specialist at Atlantic City Electric, was recognized as one of the company’s most impactful volunteers in 2018. Hare dedicates her time as assistant scout master with the Boy Scouts of America Jersey Shore Council, where she mentors the Boy Scouts and oversees projects including a clothing drive and building park benches to benefit the community. She is also instrumental in supporting a variety of company-sponsored volunteer events and initiatives, as well as the company’s employee giving campaign.
“I can’t say enough about the importance of volunteerism,” said Hare. “It’s such a good feeling to help others and give back to the community, while providing guidance and support for the scouts, which is very important to me. It’s rewarding knowing I can make a positive impact in someone’s life, and I am extremely grateful to work for a company that is committed to providing its employees the resources and support to make a lasting impact in their community.”
Atlantic City Electric customer care specialist Keli Copeland, of Egg Harbor Township, was also recognized as one of the company’s most impactful volunteers in 2018. Copeland is an avid volunteer and board member with Kibble Cupboard, a nonprofit organization that provides food, litter and other necessities to help families in need keep and care for their pets. Last year, Copeland was recognized with the state of New Jersey’s Joint Legislative Commendation for her volunteer efforts in supporting the Humane Society of Atlantic County, where she has served for the past six years.
“Shelters are overflowing with animals and many of these animals are there because their owners could not afford food to feed them. My work is helping low-income families keep their pets, which in turn keeps numbers lower in our local shelters,” said Copeland. “It’s amazing to come to work each day alongside hundreds of other employees who give their time to the causes they are most passionate about, and to watch and experience the benefits our actions have in the communities where we live.”
Atlantic City Electric’s Powering Communities program helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities throughout the company’s service area and recognizes their efforts. In 2018, nearly 250 employees volunteered more than 21,000 hours, a combined total of more than 2,600 work days, through the program, helping support more than 300 unique organizations across southern New Jersey.
In 2018, Atlantic City Electric’s parent company Exelon and its 34,000 employees gave more than $51 million to nonprofits and volunteered more than 240,000 hours with organizations across the country. This record-breaking community giving helped support more than 12,000 nonprofit organizations across 236 cities,19 states and the District of Columbia.
