Love comes in many shapes and forms. We all need it, but for many of us, it can be hard to recognize. How can we want something so badly, yet not understand what it even is? How can someone love another before loving oneself?
Many of us have a hard time appreciating ourselves. Some may think doing so is conceited or self-centered; however, many teens lack confidence and struggle with social anxiety and depression. Why? It could be because of the models we see on magazines, or rejection from our crushes or just the high standards we hold.
Teens 20 years ago did not have such a high suicide rate. According to npr.org, “Suicide rates have increased in nearly every state over the past two decades, and half of the states have seen suicide rates go up more than 30 percent.”
What could’ve changed during these years? I can’t say for sure, but I do know that the influence of social media is powerful, and 93% of teens ages 12-17 go online and 73% of teens are on a social network (webwisekids.com).
Social media influences all our lives. Before we go to bed, we check our phones and send out “Good Night streaks” on Snapchat. When we wake up, we go on Instagram and check what our “friends” are posting. Sometimes we send a picture to our friends and ask, “Ew what is she wearing?” We’re all guilty for criticizing something we see online — and this can be from judging an ad to our closest friends.
From everyone judging you, it makes you think about and obsess over what you post. Will this picture match my theme? Will this catch any guy’s attention? Sometimes we’ll even be like, You know what? Who cares? I like this picture; I’m posting it. I don’t care about what they think.
We post it for 10 minutes, then take it down because it didn’t get enough Likes. There’s irony of "not caring," yet taking it down later because the truth is — we really all do care. It sucks taking a picture then immediately, naturally pointing out every flaw. My teeth look yellow. My hair is frizzy. Oh God my shirt has a roll. Will it look like I’m fat? ... What am I saying? I am fat.
Nobody has to tell you the flaws. You notice them right off the bat. We tear ourselves down because of these high expectations we’ve developed from what we see online. We often neglect to take into account that many of these photos of super-slim waists are altered and people use filters to cover the pimples, acne or other flaws.
In addition to getting the perfect picture, you need to create the perfect caption. The caption can’t be stupid, but if it’s serious, everyone will make fun of it. There is soo-oo much involved.
Some kids are getting phones at 9 years old. My little sister said to me the other day, “I’m so fat. Ugh, I hate my stomach.” How can she be so insecure at such a young age? Perhaps it is because she sees all these models and influencers, like Kylie Jenner or any of the Kardashians, go on diets and talk about getting the perfect body and she now feels like she needs to be like them.
Children who should be playing with their toys without a care in the world are now trying to lose weight and get the perfect picture for their Instagram.
Looking in the mirror and accepting what you see is hard enough, but having all these comparisons right on your phone makes it 10 times harder. Insecurities haunt us day and night, reminding us we're not perfect.
It could take a while to accept yourself and that’s OK. What we need to understand is that self-love is the most important love and the beginning to many more loves. It gives you this happiness and feeling of serenity with yourself. It’s something we all really need to try.