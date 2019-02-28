On Wednesday Feb. 6, Atlantic County Institute of Technology hosted a college fair for ACIT juniors and six local high schools. Forty colleges attended and shared information about the application process and what makes their colleges unique.
ACIT Hosts College Fair for ACIT Students and Local High Schools
