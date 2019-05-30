The Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame (ACWHF) is awarding four $500 scholarships to female, college bound high school seniors who reside in Atlantic County at its annual brunch on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 11:30am-1:00pm, at Steve & Cookies By the Bay in Margate.
The following young women are receiving this prestigious honor because they have demonstrated excellence in academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement:
Justine Gozar, Mainland Regional High School Valerie Speirs, Mainland Regional High School Courtney Wolf, Mainland Regional High School N'ayiana Tolbert, Atlantic City High School
Tickets are $35.00 per person. For more in information, please call (609) 822-8099