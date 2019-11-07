Greetings from the American Legion Post 396, right here in beautiful Brigantine.
Well Halloween has passed us by and I for one, enjoyed the handing out of candy to all those little ghosts and goblins. I hope you enjoyed Halloween as much as I did. November is here and Veterans Day is now fast approaching us. Veterans Day is a day of remembrance for our fallen service members and this holiday has reached it’s 100th Anniversary. At the end of WWI (the war to end all wars), the President Woodrow Wilson, signed a proclamation for a ‘holiday to commemorate world peace’. This proclamation commemorated Armistice Day to be on Nov. 11. This day of remembrance became a national holiday in 1930. Then in 1954, President Eisenhower, changed Armistices Day to Veterans Day, the holiday as we know it today. Incidentally in 1919, returning War Veterans wanted a forum to discuss their views, grievances and shared experiences. Soon thereafter the American Legion was formed as a fraternal organization to oversee Veterans issues. I am happy to announce that at our 100th Anniversary we are still going strong and assisting veterans when ever possible.
The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a Spaghetti dinner on Sunday Nov. 10 at our hall. From 4 – 7 PM. The meals will be available for adults at $15.00 and for children under 10, $6.00. These meals are free for any veteran with proper ID. So all are welcome, come on down and bring the crew for fun and food.
Our next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 12th at 7:30 PM. All members are encouraged to attend and as well as any honorably discharged veteran, (bring your DD214). We are always looking for new members to assist us with our good work and we want to meet you, so come on down on Tuesday night.
On a sad note, one of our dear friends has pasted away. Lou Deal, a long time Brigantine resident, passed away on Oct. 31. While Lou was not a member of our Post nor a veteran, he will be sorely missed. He is a former employee of the Post, a frequent visitor, and someone who has participated and assisted us with many of our functions and parties. All of of us at the Post mourn the loss of a good friend. A Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11:00 AM. Following the mass a luncheon will be held at our hall at approximately 12:30 PM for Lou’s family, our members, and the many friends of Lou. Please feel free to attend.
Often our troops are in danger, especially when the lines between friends and foes have been forever blurred. Please remember these brave men and women who are all around the world to protect us all from harm.
May God Bless America.
