LINWOOD—When students finished classes Friday an army of volunteers stepped in and went to work in full-fledged After Prom mode. Under the direction of After Prom chair person, Danielle Kelly and decorating co-chairs Mary Sundra and Sharon Ianole the high school lobby became embarcadero of sorts. Here students would sign in and begin their own amazing race, the theme for this years Mainland after prom.
The hallways took students and their dates from Linwood to China, Egypt, Greece, Mexico and beyond on their way to fun and games, challenges, big prizes, live music and enough food to feed hundreds of teenagers.
By 4 a.m. the Mainland After Prom and the Amazing Race came to an end. Another group of volunteers tackled the cleanup and by the time classes started on Monday only the memories remained.